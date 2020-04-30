BBNaija’s Bisola Reacts To The Death Of Vixen Kodak

BBNaija’s Bisola reacted to the death of Kodak, the video vixen who died from electrocution.

Recall Kodak died at the home of music video director, Clarence Peters, while trying to charge her phone just hours after she shared a post on Instagram.

Reacting to her death, Bisola wrote;

She wrote: “Death!!!! Your sting.

“I woke up this morning to go about my day only to hear of Love Divine’s passing. And I just keep asking Whyyyy?

“A young lady, passionate about dance, doing something legal just gone in a Flash

“I Hate to post about Sad things but sadness is something we must all experience at one point or the other in life and This one Painnnnn meeee gannnnnnn.

“I wasn’t friends with her, I’d worked with her Just once but you see she had such a strong, fierce, energetic, Happy Force around her with her Red hair and you couldn’t help but like her.

“I never saw her frown or complain. I’ve watched her in So many Videos and each time I see her I smile cos you could feel her energy from the screen. Now she’s gone, she’s left the worries of this world, she’s gone to dance with angels.

“She’s a legend and will be remembered by many.

“I am low key waiting to hear that this is fake news and that she’s alright.

“Fam please say a prayer for Love Divine. May her soul Rest In Peace, Amen”.