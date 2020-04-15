Entertainment

BBNaija’s Khloe Cries Out About Losing Her Mind As Lockdown Continues

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

2018 BBNaija housemate Kloe as taken to social media to cry out about the extent at which the lockdown is getting to her.

According to Khloe, she is beginning to argue with herself in the house

Read Also: BBNaija Star Khloe Reveals Why She Doesn’t Show Off Her Achievement On Social Media

In her words;

E don happen o I don Dey follow myself argue o. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Quarantine Quarantine Quarantine

”Make person no end for left hand yaba o. Pray for me

”But wait o , is it right to eat beans and egg at the same time , my mind said it’s right but my mouth keeps saying no ( that’s what we are arguing about right now ) epp me 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

