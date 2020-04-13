BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Wishes Fans Happy Easter In Yoruba

Mike, Fan favourite of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija has shared his progress in learning the Yoruba language.

The reality TV star took to Social Media to wish his fans and followers well in the Easter celebration.

Recall earlier that Mike had pointed out that he has started to learn the language as he also shared his excitement in learning.

In the video he shared, he wished his fans a good celebration as he also pointed out in the caption that he was trying to show just how much he has learned.

Watch The Video Here: