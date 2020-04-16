Be Cautious Beofre Starting Partnership Busness: Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has cautioned her fans not to jump into business with people.

According to the screen diva, the fact that the relationship between them is peaceful doesn’t mean it would remain same when they kickstart a business together.

She made this known via a post on her official Instagram page on Thursday.

She wrote:

Be cautious before starting a business or joining in a partnership with someone. Just because the relationship is peaceful now doesn’t mean it will always stay that way.