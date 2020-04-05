Be Consistent And Never Give Up In Life: D’banj Tell Fans

Legendary singer, Dapo Oyebanjo simply known and addressed as D’banj has advised his fans to ensure they remain consistent in whatever they are doing and never give up in life.

Using the novel coronavirus as a reference point, the singer stated that not even face mask nor hand sanitizer could believe they would be relevant later in life.

He made this known via a post he shared in his official Twitter handle on Sunday, 5th April.

He wrote:

“BE CONSISTENT AND NEVER GIVE UP IN LIFE … EVEN TISSUE PAPER, HAND SANITIZER AND FACE MASK NO BELIEVE SAY THEM GO BLOW LIKE THIS LIFE NA TURN BY TURN.”