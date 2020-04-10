Begging Is Not Part Of Igbo Culture – Reno Omokri

Trending

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Nigerian author Reno Omokri has taken to his page to school many young Nigerians.

With more and more people going online to beg for funds during this CIOVID 19 pandemic the world is facing, Omokri stated that begging isn’t part of the Igbo culture.

He implored those form the South East to speak to their elders about this.

Read Also: Women Who Think Their boyfriends Are Stingy Have Low Morals – Reno Omokri

If you are from the SE, I urge you to ask your elders about this: Igbos used to beat fellow Igbos who begged. Begging is never part of Igbo culture. Don’t allow conditions make you lose ancient virtues that made your race the pride of Black Africa!

”This #CoronaVirus lockdown condition is not enough to make you beg. After the Nigerian Civil War In 1970, when the Igbos returned to Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kaduna and other parts of Nigeria, they were poor and broken. But what shocked the world was that they did not beg.

”Instead, they used their ancient principles to trade and work their way out of poverty. That is why today, Nnewi has the highest number of millionaires per square mile in Africa

#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”

If you are from the SE, I urge you to ask your elders about this: Igbos used to beat fellow Igbos who begged. Begging is never part of Igbo culture. Don’t allow conditions make you lose ancient virtues that made your race the pride of Black Africa! This #CoronaVirus lockdown condition is not enough to make you beg. After the Nigerian Civil War In 1970, when the Igbos returned to Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kaduna and other parts of Nigeria, they were poor and broken. But what shocked the world was that they did not beg. Instead, they used their ancient principles to trade and work their way out of poverty. That is why today, Nnewi has the highest number of millionaires per square mile in Africa #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets

