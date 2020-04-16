Being A Crossdresser Pays Me – Bobrisky

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has made it known that deciding to be a crossdresser has been of great advantage to her.

Bob first shared a throwback photo of herself, adding that at that stage she had nothing before penning down another post where she affirmed that being a crossdresser has been great to her financially.

Read Also: Know The Kind Of Man You Date So You Don’t Become A Single Mom Later – Bobrisky

”When I was like dis many yrs ago them born una well to ask me for giveaway. That yr I dey find who go give me away because life tire me 😂”

In the other post, she wrote;

”Just imagine ! I’m not where I am today. So you all except me to join those people crying out on d street begging for food and money to feed.

”I picked a hustle because I don’t wanna beg no motherfucker out there for money. But some of you won’t mind your business and face your own problem. All you do is sit your stupid ass in a ghetto and type shit here.

”I’m happy I never listen to no one thou. Anyways my hustle and journey as BOBRISKY pay me. Find a hustle and get busy today. Cheers”