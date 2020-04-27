Benue Extends Partial Lockdown Indefinitely

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has extended the partial lockdown in the state till further notice.

Ortom also disclosed that public gatherings in the state including churches and mosques will remain suspended till further notice, in a bid to further tackle the spread of COVID-19.

The Governor made this known during a press briefing at the state’s Government House on Monday.

The governor said the restriction of movement from 7pm to 6am daily will also continue.

The governor also declared that all land borders in the state remained closed.