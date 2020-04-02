LifestyleHealth and Food

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Undergoes COVID-19 Test

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom finally took the coronavirus, COVID-19, test on Thursday to find out about his health status.

This comes after the Governor ordered the closure of all the borders of the State to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The deputy governor of the state, Engineer Benson Abounu and the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, David Olofu also participated in taking the test.

Read Also: Ganduje, Wife Test Negative For Coronavirus

Speaking on his decision to voluntarily go for the test, the Governor said,

“it is the right thing to do by everyone, not only when they notice symptoms of the disease.”

