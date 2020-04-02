LifestyleMetro NewsTrending

Best African Themed Slots Games

By Victor

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

I Didn’t Donate N1billion For Fight Against Covid-19: Peter Obi

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last Presidential elections, Peter Obi, says he did...
Read more
World newsValerie Oke - 0

Japan Begins Clinical Trials For Coronavirus Drug

Japan has begun clinical trials to test the effectiveness of the anti-flu drug Avigan in treating patients with coronavirus,...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Wimbledon Tennis Championship Cancelled Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Wimbledon has been cancelled for because of the coronavirus pandemicThe tournament was due to be played between 29 June...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: UEFA Suspends Champions League, Europa Indefinitely

UEFA has suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches have been suspended "until further notice" because of the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Lagos, Abuja, Ogun Markets To Open Between 10:00am and 2:00pm Daily: FG

The Federal Government has made a partial u-turn on the lockdown of markets in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal...
Read more
Victor

With the continued popularity of the global gambling industry, more and more of us are choosing to head to online casinos in search of some fun and, just maybe, a big win!

One of the most popular of all casino games are African themed slot games, which provide players with a riot of visual stimulation, great music and exciting features. From those games inspired by the savannah to those with a distinct jungle theme, players across the globe love African themed slots games. In fact, some of the UK’s best slot sites are African themed!

In this article, we will take a look at some of the best African themed slots games of all, looking at the reasons why these titles are just so amazing!

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the best African themed slots games…

Photo Safari

With a big jackpot of 5,000 coins, this title from Play N Go is a hugely popular slot that provides players with so much fun. With bags of hidden features and cash prizes, this is a truly exciting slot. That’s not to say that this game isn’t visually appealing, because it absolutely is. From expertly designed images of the world’s most exotic animals to brightly colored backdrops, this is a highly stimulating game.

Throw in 5 reels and 20 paylines and a huge max stake of up to 25.00 per spin and you have a truly first-rate game that everybody will enjoy!

Mega Moolah

One of the most popular progressive jackpot slots in history, this African themed beauty from Microgaming is adored by players across the globe. With five reels and twenty-five paylines along with a bunch of free spins and bonus spins on offer, this much-loved slot is known for being one of the more lucrative offerings around.

With a theme revolving around deepest Africa – think exotic animals, tribes, jungle backdrops and much more – this game is renowned for having a stunning soundtrack evocative of the savannah itself!

King of Africa

Of course, this slot had to make our list of best African themed slots! A five-reel, twenty payline slot game with a huge max stake of 150 per spin. In fact, King of Africa is known among veterans as one of the most lucrative slot games around! The bonus game in this slot game is also well known. The bonus is activated by a giraffe which appears on screen to offer you a much higher chance of hitting massive numbers!

With a rich soundtrack, stunning visuals and all-round slick design, King of Africa is loved by players across the net for its unbeatable quality!

Overall, the best African themed slots games provide players across the world with an exciting gaming experience that’s unmatched for vibrancy and thrills. Head over to one of our suggested African themed slots games today and see for yourself. In fact, you might just win some nice coin in the process!

Previous articleI Didn’t Donate N1billion For Fight Against Covid-19: Peter Obi
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

How Nine Confirmed Coronavirus Patients Penetrated Osun: Govt

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Osun State Government has claimed the nine new coronavirus patients in Osun state entered into the country by road from Benin Republic.Recall that...
Read more

Why Oyo Can’t Declare Lockdown Now: Makinde

Metro News Valerie Oke - 0
Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde says his state can not go on total lock down like other states because it will not be beneficiary...
Read more

Lockdown: Kaduna Gov’t Procures N500m Foodstuffs For Vulnerable People

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Kaduna state commissioner for human service and social development, Hajia Hafsat Baba has announced that the state government has procured food items worth N500...
Read more

Former Finance Minister, Nenadi Usman Loses Husband

Metro News Temitope Alabi - 2
Husband of Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, Dr. Sa’ad Usman is dead.Usman, before his death, was the Emir of Jere, Kaduna State.The younger brother of...
Read more
- Advertisement -