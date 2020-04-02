With the continued popularity of the global gambling industry, more and more of us are choosing to head to online casinos in search of some fun and, just maybe, a big win!

One of the most popular of all casino games are African themed slot games, which provide players with a riot of visual stimulation, great music and exciting features. From those games inspired by the savannah to those with a distinct jungle theme, players across the globe love African themed slots games. In fact, some of the UK’s best slot sites are African themed!

In this article, we will take a look at some of the best African themed slots games of all, looking at the reasons why these titles are just so amazing!

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the best African themed slots games…

Photo Safari

With a big jackpot of 5,000 coins, this title from Play N Go is a hugely popular slot that provides players with so much fun. With bags of hidden features and cash prizes, this is a truly exciting slot. That’s not to say that this game isn’t visually appealing, because it absolutely is. From expertly designed images of the world’s most exotic animals to brightly colored backdrops, this is a highly stimulating game.

Throw in 5 reels and 20 paylines and a huge max stake of up to 25.00 per spin and you have a truly first-rate game that everybody will enjoy!

Mega Moolah

One of the most popular progressive jackpot slots in history, this African themed beauty from Microgaming is adored by players across the globe. With five reels and twenty-five paylines along with a bunch of free spins and bonus spins on offer, this much-loved slot is known for being one of the more lucrative offerings around.

With a theme revolving around deepest Africa – think exotic animals, tribes, jungle backdrops and much more – this game is renowned for having a stunning soundtrack evocative of the savannah itself!

King of Africa

Of course, this slot had to make our list of best African themed slots! A five-reel, twenty payline slot game with a huge max stake of 150 per spin. In fact, King of Africa is known among veterans as one of the most lucrative slot games around! The bonus game in this slot game is also well known. The bonus is activated by a giraffe which appears on screen to offer you a much higher chance of hitting massive numbers!

With a rich soundtrack, stunning visuals and all-round slick design, King of Africa is loved by players across the net for its unbeatable quality!

Overall, the best African themed slots games provide players across the world with an exciting gaming experience that’s unmatched for vibrancy and thrills. Head over to one of our suggested African themed slots games today and see for yourself. In fact, you might just win some nice coin in the process!