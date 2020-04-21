Between Oge Okoye And Follower Who Complained About Her Mode Of Dressing

Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye reacted after a concerned follower blasted her for dressing inappropriately on Instagram.

The actress took to the photo-sharing app to share a couple of photos in which she wore a crop top and a skirt.

Okoye captioned the photos;

”Good people are like street lights along the roads…..They don’t make the distance short but they light up the path and make the walk EASY & SAFE…..Good morning glammies“

A concerned follower, who was displeased with her mode of dressing, advised the actress to “go and get married and stop dressing like a porn star”.

The actress replied saying she understands the reason he is angry and the lockdown will be over soon.

Read Also: Kelly Hansome’s Baby Mama Replies Allegations Against Her (Photos)

See the exchange below: