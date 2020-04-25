Beyonce Donates $6Million To Communities In America

American singer, Beyonce Knowles-Carter is donating $6 million as relief efforts to cushion the effect of coronavirus in communities in America.

The singer would be doling out the money through the BeyGOOD Foundation, in partnership with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s Start Small fund to release the money to different organizations.

Also Read: Niniola Apata Gets Grammy Certificate Of Recognition On Beyonce’s Album (Photo)

In a statement on her website, Beyoncé said mental burdens were accelerating for people who can’t access basic necessities during the crisis.

She also gave support to a range of charities providing those necessities, including food, water, cleaning supplies, medicines, face masks and personal hygiene items.

See full statement below: