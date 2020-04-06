Bidemi Kosoko Shows Support For Funke Akindele Following Her Arrest

Nollywood stars, Bidemi Kosoko and Fathia Williams have both come out to express solidarity for their colleague, Funke Akindele-Bello.

This comes after the news of Funke Akindele-Bello’s arrest broke on Sunday.

Bidemi Kosoko and Fathia Balogun took to their individual account to show their support for the actress in this trying time.

Kosoko posted a photo of her colleague with the caption;

“You can’t be broken sis @funkejenifaakindele because God is on your side . it’s just so unfortunate that we live in a country where just one mistake erase millions of good things you have done . It is well sis 🙏“

While Williams shared a photo of Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz with the words;

“To err is human, to forgive is divine…… @funkejenifaakindele Be strong, the LORD is with you🙏🏻❤️“

See their full posts below: