Entertainment

Bidemi Kosoko Shows Support For Funke Akindele Following Her Arrest

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians On Circulation Of Fake Chloroquine 250mg Tablets

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians on the circulation of fake...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Oyo To Test 10,000 Persons For COVID-19

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says the state government will conduct COVID-19 test on at least 10,000 people...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: 104-Year-Old Woman Becomes Oldest Survivor

104-year-old Ada Zanusso from Italy defied all odds to stay alive after testing positive for coronavirus, Daily Mail reports.The...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Bayern Munich Set To Resume Training Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Bayern Munich squad will train “in small groups” on Monday, the club has confirmed.The first-team players would follow...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: US Warns Citizens Seeking Evacuation From Nigeria

As numbers of US citizens in Nigeria clamour for evacuation from Nigeria over the novel coronavirus, the US mission...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Nollywood stars, Bidemi Kosoko and Fathia Williams have both come out to express solidarity for their colleague, Funke Akindele-Bello.

This comes after the news of Funke Akindele-Bello’s arrest broke on Sunday.

Bidemi Kosoko and Fathia Balogun took to their individual account to show their support for the actress in this trying time.

Kosoko posted a photo of her colleague with the caption;

“You can’t be broken sis @funkejenifaakindele because God is on your side . it’s just so unfortunate that we live in a country where just one mistake erase millions of good things you have done . It is well sis 🙏“

While Williams shared a photo of Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz with the words;

“To err is human, to forgive is divine…… @funkejenifaakindele Be strong, the LORD is with you🙏🏻❤️“

Read Also: Former Lagos Guber Aspirant, Gbadamosi Tenders Apology For Attending Funke Akindele’s House Party

See their full posts below:

Bidemi’s post
Bidemi’s post

Williams’ post
Williams’ post

Previous articleTECNO Unveils Wizkid At Camon 15 Online Launch
Next articleCOVID-19: US Warns Citizens Seeking Evacuation From Nigeria
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

‘Funke Akindele Should Have Been Fined, Not Arrested’ – Toka McBaror

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Nollywood filmmaker, Toka Mcbaror, has shared his thoughts on the arrest of actress Funke Akindele.In a video shared to his Instagram page, the Nollywood...
Read more

BBNaija Stars Take On #DontRush TikTok Challenge (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Some of the 2019 Big Brother Naija housemates finally participated in the ‘Don’t Rush/ BopDaddyChallenge’ TikTok challenge currently trending on social media.One of the reality...
Read more

Court Sentences Funke Akindele, Husband To 14 Days Community Service

Entertainment Verity Awala - 0
A Magistrate court sitting in Lagos has sentenced Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband Abdulrasheed Bello a.k.a JJC skills to 14 days community...
Read more

House Party: Adunniade Backs Funke Akindele (Photo)

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Actress Adunniade has come out to defend her embattled colleague, Funke Akindele who was arraigned by the Lagos state government for flouting the order...
Read more
- Advertisement -