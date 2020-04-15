Bobrisky Acknowledges Going To Hell But Not Alone (Video)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has addressed the people who are always reminding him that hell awaits him.

According to Bobrisky, it has become tiring to keep hearing the rants about her choices as she agrees with them on going to hell.

The self-acclaimed male barbie made this known in an Instagram Live session with beauty specialist Dencia.

Acknowledging their sad wishes for him, he also pointed out that even though he would be going to hell, he sure would not be going alone.

Watch The Video Here: