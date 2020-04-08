Bobrisky Breaks The Internet With Bikini Photos

Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye has broken the internet by leaking his bikini video and proving that his body is indeed real.

Information Nigeria recalls the controversial Nigerian celebrity vowed to continue slaying amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the cross-dresser shared a video of himself donning a bikini and he stated that he will be taking it down soon.

In his words,

“Body to die for. Deleting soon”

Some of his fans have asked the cross-dresser to show them his front view.

See the video and reactions below: