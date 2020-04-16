Entertainment

Bobrisky Celebrates 1.9m Instagram Followers (Photo)

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye simply known and addressed as Bobrisky is currently in a celebratory mood after reaching the impressive reach of 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

The controversial transgender while celebrating the new feat, put up an appreciative post to his teeming fans on his handle.

Read AlsoKnow The Kind Of Man You Date So You Don’t Become A Single Mom Later – Bobrisky

However, he didn’t disappoint as he went on to brag that his money would increase once he gets to 2 million mark.

“1.9m followers thanks Guys I appreciate you all. Going to 2m followers. Yaaaaaay. The moment I hit 2million my money increase all d way”

