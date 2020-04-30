Bobrisky Celebrates 2 Million Followers On Instagram

By
Temitope Alabi
-
Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisk has taken to social media to celebrate her 2 million followers online.

The popular socialite took to her IG page to share a video of herself while appreciating all her followers.

Read Also: ‘None Of My Followers Will Die Untimely Death’, Says Bobrisky

She captioned one of her posts;

2million amazing lovers! Thank you !”

View this post on Instagram

2million amazing lovers ! Thank you !

A post shared by okuneye idris Olanrewaju (@bobrisky222) on

This is coming after she earlier prayed for her followers amidst the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world and the news of a video vixen, Kodak dying after she was electrocuted while trying to charge her phone.

Kodak was said to be at video director Clarence Peters’ home when it happened.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here