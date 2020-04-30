Bobrisky Celebrates 2 Million Followers On Instagram

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisk has taken to social media to celebrate her 2 million followers online.

The popular socialite took to her IG page to share a video of herself while appreciating all her followers.

She captioned one of her posts;

”2million amazing lovers! Thank you !”

This is coming after she earlier prayed for her followers amidst the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world and the news of a video vixen, Kodak dying after she was electrocuted while trying to charge her phone.

Kodak was said to be at video director Clarence Peters’ home when it happened.