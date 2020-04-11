Boko Haram: Buratai Relocates To North East

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, has relocated fully to the North East to oversee and direct the overall operations in the theatre and other Nigerian Army operations across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa.

According to the statement, Buratai, while addressing troops of the Special Super Camp Ngamdu in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State on the 9th April, assured them that he will be with them in the nooks and crannies of the theatre.