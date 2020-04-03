Boris Johnson Remains In Isolation As COVID-19 Symptoms Persist

The Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson will carry on self-isolating after continuing to display mild symptoms of the coronavirus including having a temperature.

Recall that on Friday, the 27th of March, the prime minister tested positive for the virus and had been due to come out of self-isolation today.

Mr Johnson continues to work from home and chaired a coronavirus meeting on Friday morning.

In a short video posted on Twitter, Johnson said he is feeling better after seven days in self-isolation.

Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus. You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020

He was seen on Thursday applauding the NHS and other key workers from his flat in Downing Street.