Boris Johnson Remains In Isolation As COVID-19 Symptoms Persist

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson will carry on self-isolating after continuing to display mild symptoms of the coronavirus including having a temperature.

Recall that on Friday, the 27th of March, the prime minister tested positive for the virus and had been due to come out of self-isolation today.

Also Read: Akwa Ibom Govt Rejects COVID-19 Results, Demands For Fresh Test

Mr Johnson continues to work from home and chaired a coronavirus meeting on Friday morning.

In a short video posted on Twitter, Johnson said he is feeling better after seven days in self-isolation.

He was seen on Thursday applauding the NHS and other key workers from his flat in Downing Street.

