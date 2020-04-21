Brazil’s Bolsonaro Appears In Protest Backing Military

Brazil President, Jair Bolsonaro, has come out in public to support hundreds of citizens protesting stay-at-home orders issued by state governors.

The Governors declared lockdown in their various States to slow the spread of the new Coronavirus.

Also Read: Lockdown: No Lecture Sessions, Congregation Prayers During Ramadan – Sultan Of Sokoto

The crowd of about 600 converged in front of the army’s headquarters in the capital, Brasilia, on Brazil’s armed forces day demanding for the military to take charge of the country during the lockdown.

The gathering, many of whom were not wearing the protective masks, called on the military to intervene in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

They also demanded the closure of the Supreme Court and Congress.