BREAKING: Chief Of Staff To The President, Abba Kyari Is Dead

Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari has died weeks after contracting the deadly Coronavirus.

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina made this known in the early hours of Saturday, April 18.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Presidential Aide Dismisses Abba Kyari Death Rumours

Recall that Kyari became the first public official to contract the virus in Nigeria after his visit to Germany.

He has been the Chief of Staff to President Buhari from 2015.

Adesina tweeted:

“Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on. May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon.”