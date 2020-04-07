Coronavirus

BREAKING: FCT Discharges 7 COVID-19 Patients

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

FG Reacts To Pastor Oyakhilome’s Comment On Lockdown, 5G Network

The Federal Government has reacted to a comment made by founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome that the...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Only Buhari Can Determine Extension Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT – FG

The Federal Government says only President Muhammadu Buhari can decide whether or not, the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Buhari Sends Solidarity Message To UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his message of solidarity to UK's prime minister, Boris Johnson who was rushed into...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Ekiti Begins Distribution Of Palliatives (Photos)

Following the lockdown imposed on the nation as a result of the novel coronavirus, Ekiti state government has begun...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia Expecting Up To 200,000 Cases Within Weeks – Minister

Saudi Arabia is expecting up to 200,000 coronavirus cases within weeks, the country's health minister, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said today,...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Goodness has finally been recorded in the fight against the novel coronavirus in Nigeria as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja has discharged seven patients after intensive medical care.

This was made known by the Minister for FCT, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello in a statement on Tuesday where he expressed optimism that the remaining 39 people on admission would soon be discharged.

He said:

“Let me begin by appreciating the high level of compliance so far exhibited by residents of the FCT with regards to the 14-day restriction of movement as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, with a view to curbing the Coronavirus pandemic.

This restriction was necessitated by the need to contain the spread of the virus within our community in order to safeguard lives.

Read AlsoI’m Ashamed Of Pastors Misleading People On Coronavirus: Pastor Ashimolowo (Video)

“The level of compliance from residents, is proof that we all understand the magnitude of the challenge before us and we are ready to come together to fight this enemy, so we can return to our normal way of life as quickly as possible.

“Since the outbreak of the first COVID-19 case in the FCT, I have been kept abreast daily on the condition of the patients. I am delighted to announce that the first set of patients, totalling 7, are ready to be discharged after their final tests results returned negative.

“Also, our dedicated and exceptional medical staff are doing their best to ensure the recovery and discharge of the remaining 39 patients. We cannot thank them enough for their efforts and we will always continue to encourage and support them.

“Let me also remind our residents that the FCTA is fully committed to fighting this Pandemic. We are not sparing any resources at our disposal in ensuring effective containment of the virus, and also in protecting the welfare of our people. And as long as we remain united in this fight, we will surely emerge victorious.

“May I inform the residence of FCT that as part of measures put in place in addressing this pandemic, an emergency call center is fully operational 24/7 on the following numbers: 08099936312, 08099936313 and 112. Also, to support the effort of the NCDC, a collection center has been established and can be reached on the following numbers: 09062433363, 09062433565.

Previous articleNigeria On Course To Stop Coronavirus Pandemic: FG
Next articleFG Reacts To Pastor Oyakhilome’s Comment On Lockdown, 5G Network
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Nigeria On Course To Stop Coronavirus Pandemic: FG

Coronavirus Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Federal Government has expressed that Nigeria remains on the right path to conquer the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.This optimism was expressed by...
Read more

Don’t Invite Chinese Doctors To Nigeria: Melaye Warns Buhari

Coronavirus Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against inviting Chinese doctors to Nigeria amid the Coronavirus pandemic.Recall that the Minister of...
Read more

Lagos Discharges Female COVID-19 Patient

Coronavirus Verity Awala - 0
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos says the state has discharged another COVID-19 patient from its infectious disease isolation centre.The governor broke the good news,...
Read more

COVID-19: Rivers Announces Second Case, Discharges Index Case

Coronavirus Verity Awala - 0
The Rivers state government on Tuesday announced that a 62-year-old male retiree who returned from the United Kingdom has tested positive to Coronavirus in...
Read more
- Advertisement -