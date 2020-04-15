BREAKING: Fire Guts Corporate Affairs Commission In Abuja

The headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, in Abuja has been gutted by fire.

This is coming days after a section of the Accountant General of the Federation’s office also known as Treasury House in Abuja went up in flames.

The building is located in the highbrow Maitama District of the territory, an area which plays host to several government buildings and other private concerns.

According to reports, the source of the fire has not been identified. However, the Federal Fire Service had been alerted to the incident.