Metro News

BREAKING: Fire Guts Corporate Affairs Commission In Abuja

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Lockdown: FCTA To Begin Distribution Of Palliatives

 The FCT administration says it has the capacity to distribute palliatives to vulnerable groups during the lockdown.FCT Minister of...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Sanwo-Olu Orders LASTMA, VIO To Release All Impounded Vehicles

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has ordered both the Lagos State traffic management agency (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspector Officials(VIO)...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Osun Govt. Relaxes Lockdown For Two Days

Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola has announced that the lockdown of the state would be relaxed for two days...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

US President Donald Trump Freezes WHO Funding

The President of the United States, Donald Trump has said he has instructed his administration to stop funding to...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China Has Been Resolved, Says Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says the issue of maltreatment of Nigerians living in China...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, in Abuja has been gutted by fire.

This is coming days after a section of the Accountant General of the Federation’s office also known as Treasury House in Abuja went up in flames.

Also Read: Fire Guts Accountant-General’s Office In Abuja (Photos)

The building is located in the highbrow Maitama District of the territory, an area which plays host to several government buildings and other private concerns.

According to reports, the source of the fire has not been identified. However, the Federal Fire Service had been alerted to the incident.

Previous articleShehu Sani Slams CBN Governor For Encouraging Nigerians To Apply For Loans During Lockdown
Next articleLiverpool Deserves To Be Crowned EPL Champions: Joseph Yobo
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Kwara Govt Dismisses Fake Claims On Amala

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
The Kwara State Government has debunked claims that a local meal made of yam flour, referred to as ‘Amala’, can cure the COVID-19 infection.The...
Read more

Women Storm Sapele Streets, Protest Lockdown Extention

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
Thousands of protesters stormed timber town in Sapele, Delta State, on Wednesday, demanding an end to the extension of lockdown in the state.The governor,...
Read more

Police Nab Female Armourer Of Kidnap Gang

Metro News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The Nigerian police has confirmed the arrest of Fatima Garba, a 28-year-old female armourer of a dreaded kidnap and armed robbery gang terrorising Sokoto,...
Read more

4 Small Investments That Can Help You Make Money On the Side

Metro News Victor - 0
Most people can use a little extra money on the side — but this is especially true for women. That's because women tend to...
Read more
- Advertisement -