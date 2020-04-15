Metro News

BREAKING: Fire Razes Dugbe Market In Ibadan

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The popular Dugbe market, Ibadan is currently on fire as large inferno is said to have consumed it.

According to reports, shops, offices and goods which are unquantifiable have been consumed by the huge inferno.

At the time of this report, it remains unknown what led to the terrible fire outbreak.

Read Also‘Make Them Return Our Money O’- Davido Reacts To Fire Incident At Treasure Office

However, firefighters from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the state fire service have arrived at the scene and are currently battling to put out the terrible fire.

