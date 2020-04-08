BREAKING: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

Lagos state has recorded third death from COVID-19 complications, Akin Abayomi, the state’s commissioner of health, has disclosed.

The commissioner made this known in a tweet on Wednesday, saying the deceased was a 66-year-old Briton who had travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos.

He wrote: “Lagos recorded another #COVID19 related death; a 66-year-old Briton, who travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020.”