BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms 20 New COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 20 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.
NCDC disclosed this in a tweet on Monday evening, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 343.
This is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari extended lockdown in Lagos, FCT and Ogun States.
NCDC tweeted:
Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:
13 in Lagos
2 in Edo
2 in Kano
2 in Ogun
1 in Ondo
As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths
No of states with confirmed cases:19
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 13, 2020