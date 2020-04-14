CoronavirusNational News

BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms 20 New COVID-19 Cases

By Olayemi Oladotun

Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 20 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

NCDC disclosed this in a tweet on Monday evening, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 343.

Also Read: BREAKING: Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, FCT, Ogun By Two Weeks

This is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari extended lockdown in Lagos, FCT and Ogun States.

NCDC tweeted:

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

13 in Lagos
2 in Edo
2 in Kano
2 in Ogun
1 in Ondo

As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths

No of states with confirmed cases:19

