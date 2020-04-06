BREAKING: Nigeria Records Six New COVID-19 Cases, 238 In Total

Nigeria has recorded six new cases of coronavirus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Monday evening that two of the cases are Edo, two in Kwara, one in Rivers and one is FCT.

The new cases bring the total number to 238 in Nigeria.

According to NCDC, “Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT.

“As at 09:30 pm 6th April there are 238 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths”