National News

BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians At 7PM

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Nigerian Man Arrested In Dubai For Using Fake Passport

A Twitter user identified as @Omokehinde has taken to the micro-blogging platform to cry out that a Nigerian man...
Read more
General NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Abike Dabiri Reacts As Dubai Authorities Arrest Nigerian Over Fake Passport

The chairman of Nigerian in diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri has reacted after a Twitter user cried out that a...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians At 7PM

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to address the nation in a live broadcast on Monday, at 7pm.This was disclosed...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Buhari’s Government Is The Virus Destroying Nigeria – Sowore

The convener of RevolutionNow and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has described President Muhammadu Buhari's administration as the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Abiodun Mulls Death Penalty For Criminals In Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals in the state, saying nothing would...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to address the nation in a live broadcast on Monday, at 7pm.

This was disclosed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Also Read: Buhari’s Government Is The Virus Destroying Nigeria – Sowore

Adesina urged all media outlets to link up to the president’s broadcast on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

The purpose of the nationwide broadcast may not be unconnected with the total lockdown imposed in some parts of the country namely; Lagos, Ogun and Abuja due the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Previous articleHow I Went From Being A Single Mom Of Two To A Sidechic, Then A girlfriend And Wife – Adetoun
Next articleActress Yvonne Jegede Speaks On COVID-19, Lockdown
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Nigerian Man Arrested In Dubai For Using Fake Passport

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
A Twitter user identified as @Omokehinde has taken to the micro-blogging platform to cry out that a Nigerian man has been arrested in Dubai...
Read more

Abike Dabiri Reacts As Dubai Authorities Arrest Nigerian Over Fake Passport

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The chairman of Nigerian in diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri has reacted after a Twitter user cried out that a Nigerian man has been held...
Read more

Governor Abiodun Mulls Death Penalty For Criminals In Ogun

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals in the state, saying nothing would shield them from the full...
Read more

Ayade Asks Civil Servants To Return To Work

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has directed all civil servants from Grade Level 10 and above to resume work from Tuesday.This is coming...
Read more
- Advertisement -