BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians At 7PM

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to address the nation in a live broadcast on Monday, at 7pm.

This was disclosed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Also Read: Buhari’s Government Is The Virus Destroying Nigeria – Sowore

Adesina urged all media outlets to link up to the president’s broadcast on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

The purpose of the nationwide broadcast may not be unconnected with the total lockdown imposed in some parts of the country namely; Lagos, Ogun and Abuja due the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).