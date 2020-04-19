BREAKING: Rivers Govt Releases 22 Exxon Mobil Staff

The Rivers State Government has released the 22 Staff of ExxonMobil who were arrested for violating the State Executive Order restricting movement in the state.

Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Rivers State, Professor Zaccheus Adangor said that the Mobil Staff were released without charges.

He said that they were released following interventions by well-meaning Nigerians.

The Attorney-General noted that he monitored the release of the 22 Exxon Mobil at the State Isolation Centre at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

This development came hours after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN directed its members to stop operations at all export facilities and suspend production and maintenance services from midnight today.