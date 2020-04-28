BREAKING: Senate Gives Accelerated Approval For Buhari’s Fresh Loan Of N850Billion

The Senate has agreed to give accelerated approval to President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to raise a fresh loan of N850 bn from the domestic capital market to fund projects in the 2020 budget.

The approval was given soon after the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking for the approval to go for fresh loan of N850 Billion from the Domestic Capital Market.

The upper chamber also mandated it’s Finance and Appropriation Committees to liaise with the Finance Minister to obtain more details of the loan request.