BREAKING: Suspected Killers Of Funke Olakunrin Arrested – Police

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested four suspects involved in the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

This breakthrough was confirmed by the Police Headquarters on Thursday, nine months after the gruesome attack.

This is according to a statement by Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba.

According to DCP Mba, 4 of the 8 suspects who carried out the attack have been arrested, namely: Lawal Mazaje from Felele area of Kogi State, Adamu Adamu from Jada area of Adamawa State, Mohammed Shehu Usman from Illela area of Sokoto State and Auwal Abubakar from Shinkafi area of Zamfara State.

The force spokesman further revealed that efforts are ongoing to bring the other suspects at large to justice.