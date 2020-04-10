Lifestyle

Buhari Celebrates Dangote At 63

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the rest of Nigerians in celebrating foremost Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

Buhari, in a message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, described Africa’s richest man as one who has always stood to be counted, whenever it mattered

He said, “It is one thing to be so blessed, and another to use the wealth to the glory of God and for the good of humanity.

Read Also: Dangote, Ganduje, Others Attend IGP Son’s Wedding In Abuja (Photos)

“Dangote has always stood to be counted whenever it mattered, judging by his generous contributions to the fight against polio, Ebola disease, the current Coronavirus, and many other challenges which have faced Nigeria, and indeed, the African continent.”

Buhari wished him a splendid day and prayed to God to grant him long life, good health, and further successes in all areas of endeavour.

