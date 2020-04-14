Buhari Has Unleashed Hunger Games In Southwest: Omokri Reacts To Lockdown Extension

Reno Omokri has described the extension of lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and FCT by President Muhammadu Buhari as an extension of hunger games in the South West of Nigeria.
Recall Buhari had on Monday extended the lockdown for two weeks and stated that the lockdown was to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.
Reacting to the news, Omokri, who had earlier described the Presidential address as a broadcast of noise, stated that the failure of the President to speak on the rising insecurity in Lagos and Ogun States and starvation shows the incapability of the President to rule the nation.
See his tweets below:
General @MBuhari has just unleashed Hunger Games on the Southwest! You extend the lockdown by another 2 weeks. Already hunger has increased crime in Lagos. And you had no word on providing either extra food or extra security! You are President of Nigeria, not North!#BuhariVirus
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 13, 2020
Gen @MBuhari gave this broadcast just to sadistically extend the lockdown in SW without providing food or security for Lagosians who are facing starvation. Every other thing was just added to pad the budget. After all, his government is an expert in budget padding #BuhariVirus
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 13, 2020
@ Omokri when PDP took 1500 naira from poor Nigerians and lot of Nigerians lost their lives without giving them job what did you do ?
did you speak for the poor back then ?
you are a fake pastor
you collect money from PDP and refused to speak the truth
@Omokri you can never be a hero in Nigeria
you are trying to gain attention that is why you always speak ill of APC
may GOD forgive you for deceiving Nigerians for too long