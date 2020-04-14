Buhari Has Unleashed Hunger Games In Southwest: Omokri Reacts To Lockdown Extension

Reno Omokri has described the extension of lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and FCT by President Muhammadu Buhari as an extension of hunger games in the South West of Nigeria.

Recall Buhari had on Monday extended the lockdown for two weeks and stated that the lockdown was to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

Reacting to the news, Omokri, who had earlier described the Presidential address as a broadcast of noise, stated that the failure of the President to speak on the rising insecurity in Lagos and Ogun States and starvation shows the incapability of the President to rule the nation.

See his tweets below:

General @MBuhari has just unleashed Hunger Games on the Southwest! You extend the lockdown by another 2 weeks. Already hunger has increased crime in Lagos. And you had no word on providing either extra food or extra security! You are President of Nigeria, not North!#BuhariVirus — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 13, 2020