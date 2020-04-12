National News

Buhari Rejoices With Christians On Easter Celebration

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken to his official Twitter handle to rejoice with Christians on the occasion of Easter celebration.

In his address, he urges the Christian to use the celebration to rekindle their faith in Christ who overcame persecution, sufferings and displayed endurance, steadfastness and above all piety.

He wrote:

I rejoice with our Christian brothers and sisters as well as all Nigerians on the occasion of the celebration of this year’s Easter.

This year’s commemoration of Easter comes amid the grip with which Covid-19 has held the entire world.

However, I wish to enjoin our Christian compatriots to rekindle their faith in Christ who overcame persecution, sufferings and displayed endurance, steadfastness and above all piety.

Read Also: Buhari Has Not Done One-Quarter Of What I Have Done For Nigerians: Samklef



Jesus Christ represented man’s ability to withstand temporary pains in the hope of everlasting glory. I urge you to imbibe and live the values of humility, discipline, perseverance, sacrifice and obedience which Jesus Christ demonstrated during His stay on earth.

There is no better opportunity than now for all Christians in particular, and Nigerians in general, to remain faithful and hopeful that with intensified prayers backed by personal and collective responsibility, the nation shall pull through this most difficult trial.

I have no doubt that if all stakeholders – individuals and groups – play their part to the fullest as advised by our scientists and medical experts in confronting Covid-19, the inherent resilience and determination of our people will enable us to pull through.

As we mark this year’s Easter, whatever the circumstances, I encourage you to make the most of the situation, and to keep safe.

I wish you all a Happy Easter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

