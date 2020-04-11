Buhari Seriously Concerned About Lockdown Challenges: Osinbajo

As Nigerians continue to stay at home following the total lockdown imposed on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja over the novel coronavirus, vice president Yemi Osinbajo has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is bothered about the daily survival of Nigerians among other issues associated with the lockdown.

He made this known on NTA news shortly after meeting with Buhari.

“What we are concerned about is how to ensure that the economy remains stable, that jobs are protected and if possible, more jobs are created,” he said.

“We are very concerned about that and the President has expressed very serious concerns about the problems that may be associated with the lockdown.

“Many of our people work for a daily wage, they have to go out to work, so we have to think in terms of how to ensure that we are able to give them some succour during the period when they are not able to work.

“Some of those issues are the issues Mr President wanted me to discuss fully with him. Of course, we have the Economic Sustainability Committee and shortly we are going to submit a full report to Mr President on our thoughts and ideas.

“Mr President asked me to meet with him, in particular, to resolve some of the pressing issues around COVID-19 and also around the economic problems that we are seeing already.”

Nigeria has recorded 305 cases of COVID-19. While 58 patients have recovered, seven persons have died from the disease.