Buhari Urges Prayers As Ramadan Commences Today

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Muslims to use the occasion of the Ramadan fast to move closer to God and pray for the healing of their lands.

Buhari in his Ramadan message, however, warned Muslims to desist from activities that encourage grouping and congregating as they observe this year’s holy month of Ramadan due to the ravaging coronavirus.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, urged Muslims to make the best use of the period and also wished them well as they began this year’s 30-day fast, following the sighting of the moon.