Buhari Writes CJN; Demands Release Of More Prison Inmates

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to Ibrahim Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN) to free “deserving” inmates across Nigeria following the coronavirus pandemic.

The president in a letter on Tuesday asked the state chief justices to immediately visit the prisons to free such inmates.

Buhari, in a statement by Femi Adesina, his spokesman said the overcrowded facilities pose threat to the health of the inmates at this time “hence the need for urgent steps to bring the situation under control.”

“It has become imperative for Your Lordship to request State Chief Judges to embark on immediate visit to all custodial/correctional centres within their respective States to identify and release deserving inmates where that has not been done already,” Buhari said in the letter.

“It is expected that particular attention should be on the aged, those with health issues, low risk offenders, those with no sufficient legal basis to remain in custody, inmates convicted for minor offences with or without option of fines and inmates who have less than 3 years term left to serve having served a substantial term of their service for offences that attract 5 years and above.

“Payment of fines may be made in favour of inmates convicted of lesser offences with option of fine, who are in custody because of their inability to pay such fines.