Buhari’s Appointment Of Dead Man Into Commission: Our Story – APC

Ebonyi state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has absolved President Muhammadu Buhari of blame following news that a ‘dead man’, Chief Tobias Okwuru bagged appointment into the federal commission character (FCC) despite being dead.

According to a statement by the party’s state chairman, Mr Eze Nwachukwu the man was very much alive at the time of his nomination for the position but died while awaiting his confirmation.

He then added that the state chapter of the Party was unable to notify the presidency as a result of the lockdown of the nation.

“Okwuru was nominated ‘a living man’ in January, healthy, hearty for the position and he updated and submitted all his necessary curriculum vitae by himself.

Read Also: Stop Borrowing, Slash Number Of Presidential Appointees, PDP Tells Buhari

“What happened is that in-between his nomination and letter conveying his nomination to the Senate, Okwuru painfully and sadly answered the ultimate call.

“We accept responsibility and take the blame because as a party we are supposed to have written the national leadership of our party and the Presidency informing them on the demise of Chief Okwuru as a ranking party member.

“But unfortunately, the family has not made the death official and has not commenced burial arrangements before the Coronavirus pandemic that led to lockdown, ban on burial and other social gatherings.

“So, it is the responsibility of the party to put the record straight and that is why we are using this medium to correct the erroneous impression.

“It is not the fault of Mr President and the Presidency that Okwuru’s name later appeared in the nominees’ list.

“It is the fault of the party in Ebonyi for not informing relevant authorities on the death and we accept full responsibility whole-heartedly even though it is not intentional or deliberate, but rather caused by what I have enumerated above.

“We want to put it clear that Mr President has not appointed any ‘dead man’ from Ebonyi,” Nwachukwu said.