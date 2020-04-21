Buhari’s Bodyguard Is Dead, Presidency Announces

President Muhammadu Buhari has lost his personal bodyguard, Lawal Mato to the cold hands of death.

According to the presidential aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad who made the disclosure via his official Twitter handle, the deceased struggled with diabetes for three years before finally passing on.

The President described the officer as a “very thorough, trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus”.

“After three years of struggling with diabetes, one of President @MBuhari’s personal bodyguards, Warrant Officer, Lawal Mato has passed away, earlier today. Mr. Mato had been working with the President for many years before he won the 2015 elections.”