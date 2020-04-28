Buhari’s Speech Was Recorded: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has reacted to President Buhari’s Live broadcast on coronavirus response to the nation.
The President, last night, officially addressed Nigerians in a Live feed where he addressed issues as it concerns the global pandemic.
Reacting to the broadcast, Omokri slammed the presidency, pointing out some foul play to the broadcast.
REA ALSO – Never Force Marriage, Love And Affection To Happen For You – Reno Omokri
According to Omokri, the LIVE Broadcast was pre-recorded as he pointed out that it required dialogue and not a monologue.
See His Post Here: