Burna Boy Beats Celine Dion, John Legend In Shazam Ranking (Video)

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has gotten to most Shazamed entry for his online performance at the Lady Gaga curated ‘One World Together at Home’ virtual concert.

On April 18, Popstar, Lady Gaga teamed with Global Citizen to present the “One World: Together at Home” virtual concert series.

Following the many performances presented by artists, Burna Boy’s African Giant/Hallelujah performances have been tagged the most sort after on Shazam.

Burna Boy performed alongside international acts as he delivered a sweet performance for the fundraiser.

Burna Boy is currently leading the Most-Shazamed list for “Together At Home.”

Watch His Performance Here: