Businesswoman, Judith Omonua Dies After Lockdown Delayed Her Surgery

Skincare enthusiast and entrepreneur, Judith Omonua, popularly known as Ghunu, has passed away after battling a heart condition for 3 years.

The news was announced by her elder sister on Tuesday and she revealed the young entrepreneur was meant to undergo a heart pacemaker surgery abroad but it was delayed due to the lockdown.

Although, the 24-year-old entrepreneur was a budding make up artist but she had to give it up due to the health condition.

Before her demise, she birthed a fast-growing skincare brand, Ghunu Effect.

Fans have been thrown into shock as her sister revealed she kept working and responding to clients’ requests even from her sickbed.