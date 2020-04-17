Entertainment

Call No Man Unfortunate Until His End Is Known – Helen Paul

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Popular comedienne, Helen Paul has advised that it is wrong to call any man unfortunate until his end has been known.

The popular humour merchant added that the end of man is death and as such any man who is still breathing still has hope.

Read Also:Pride Doesn’t Pay Bills, Take Any Job To Pay Your Bills Until You Find Your Dream: Helen Paul

She made this known via her official Instagram page on Friday.

She added:

Be Strong!
Be True!
Be free!
Be Happy!
Don’t follow the crowd
Dont Give up.
You are Impeccable and Outstanding.
Thank God for the gift of life

