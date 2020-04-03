CBN Governor Emefiele Tests Negative For Coronavirus

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele has tested negative for coronavirus.

This was confirmed in a tweet on the official CBN Twitter handle.

“The COVID-19 test conducted on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, CON, has today returned a negative result.”

So far, Nigeria has recorded190 total number of confirmed cases in the country. There has also been two deaths and 19 recoveries.

In the world, the number of cases infected with the virus has surpassed the 1million

