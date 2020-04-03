CoronavirusLifestyleHealth and Food

CBN Governor Emefiele Tests Negative For Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele has tested negative for coronavirus.

This was confirmed in a tweet on the official CBN Twitter handle.

Also Read: COVID-19: Buhari’s Daughter Reunites With Family After 14 Days In Isolation

“The COVID-19 test conducted on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, CON, has today returned a negative result.”

So far, Nigeria has recorded190 total number of confirmed cases in the country. There has also been two deaths and 19 recoveries.

In the world, the number of cases infected with the virus has surpassed the 1million

See the tweet below:

