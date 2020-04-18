Celebrity Week In Review: Adeniyi Johnson And Tonto Dikeh’s Relationship Ideologies

Popular Nigerian celebrities have taken to their social media space to discuss relationship ideologies.

Nigerian actor, Adeniyi Johnson took to his Instagram page to dish out advice to couples on ways to treat themselves during the lockdown period.

This sparked mixed reactions among fans as a troll asked why his marriage to Toyin Abraham crashed despite the actor claiming to know so much on how to spice up a marriage.

The actor advised married women to cook and take care of their husband’s needs before directing his focus to men.

Johnson took a swipe at men that often complain and maltreat about their wives.

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh also spilled some tea about her love life and relationship.

The actress revealed she has been dating a man for 4 years and she visits one of his houses in Abuja whenever she wants to see him because she respects her son so much to bring him to her house.