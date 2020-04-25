Celebrity Week In Review: Female Celebrities Who Have Been Blackmailed With Nude Images

Earlier in the week, popular female celebrities, Toke Makinwa and Tacha ousted an unidentified blackmailer who threatened to leak their photoshopped nude photos.

The celebrities received messages containing the nude images via email by a certain online source named ” Tommik Online”.

Taking to Instagram, media personality, Toke Makinwa slammed the blackmailer and she released the photos even though she was given an ultimatum to comply.

Makinwa expresses her disappointment that someone would go that far and she warned scammers to refrain from sending these sorts of emails because she does not have money for them.

In the same manner, Tacha took to Twitter to condemn the act while praying for strength to deal with the hate she deals with every day.