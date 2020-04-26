Chelsea Forward Olivier Giroud Set For Contract Extension

Chelsea is set to trigger the option to extend France striker Olivier Giroud’s contract by a year until June 2021.

Giroud, 33, signed for Chelsea in winter 2018 from cross-city rivals Arsenal.

The Frenchman, 33, looked like he would leave in January after making five Premier League appearances and entering the last six months of his contract.

But after an injury to fellow striker Tammy Abraham in January, Giroud impressed on his return to the side, scoring twice in four league games.

Boss Frank Lampard praised the former Arsenal player’s attitude at the end of the January transfer window despite being out of favour.