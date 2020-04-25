Chelsea Won’t Impose Pay Cut On Players

Chelsea football club has revealed that its first-team players will not be taking a pay cut to contribute to the club during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on Saturday, the club revealed that rather than taking pay cut, players will “focus on further supporting other charitable causes”.

Recall that it had been reported that the men’s team would take a 10% cut this month.

The Chelsea board have told the players to continue to support charities, including the NHS.

The London club also confirmed they will be paying all staff in full.