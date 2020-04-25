Chernobyl Diaries Star, Dimitri Diatchenko Dies At 52

Dimitri Diatchenko, the actor who got famous for his role in “Chernobyl Diaries” is dead at the age of 52.

The actor was found dead in his home in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, April 22.

It is believed he died on Monday or Tuesday, and the cause of death is pending the medical examiner’s investigation.

TMZ reported that Diatchenko’s death is said not to be connected to coronavirus, and foul play is not being considered.

His family said: “Dimitri’s family says they had not heard from him in a few days, so they called police Wednesday for a wellness check, and that’s when his body was discovered.”