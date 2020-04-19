Children Don’t Bring Blessings, Says Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has spoken against the popular African saying which says children bring blessing.

According to the popular commentator, the saying has led to a massive overpopulation in poor nations.

He concluded by saying children don’t bring blessings but blessings bring children.

He said: “The belief that children bring blessings has led to MASSIVE overpopulation in poor nations. Children don’t bring blessings. Rather, blessings bring children. You work hard and smart, and God blesses you, then you use the blessing to start a family.”